Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CoreSite Realty (COR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR):

8/4/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $153.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.87. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,629 shares of company stock worth $1,469,353 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

