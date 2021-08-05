ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $5.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.38. 953,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,894. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $277.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

