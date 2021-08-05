Reviewing Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and RealNetworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A N/A N/A RealNetworks -11.78% -13.59% -4.61%

20.7% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of RealNetworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doximity and RealNetworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RealNetworks $68.06 million 1.23 -$4.85 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealNetworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Doximity and RealNetworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78 RealNetworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $61.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.88%. RealNetworks has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.08%. Given RealNetworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than Doximity.

Summary

RealNetworks beats Doximity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its codec technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include intercarrier messaging services; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages; business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers; RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform that offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; and SAFR, a computer vision platform. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. RealNetworks, Inc. provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels, including social media; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. It offers its software and services to consumers, mobile carriers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

