Reviewing National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares National American University and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University N/A N/A N/A Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National American University and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 1 4 2 0 2.14

Youdao has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 138.59%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than National American University.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National American University shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

National American University has a beta of -1.42, indicating that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National American University and Youdao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University $37.26 million 0.10 -$25.09 million N/A N/A Youdao $485.44 million 2.48 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -4.08

National American University has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao.

Summary

Youdao beats National American University on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

