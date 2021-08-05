Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of RVLV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock worth $119,326,127. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

