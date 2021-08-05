Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

