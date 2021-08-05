Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,554 shares of company stock worth $11,428,402. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,125. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

