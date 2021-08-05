Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 365,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,413,000. Oak Street Health accounts for 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,806,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,763,679.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $1,384,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,368,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,226,336 shares of company stock valued at $492,851,047. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

OSH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,615. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.36.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

