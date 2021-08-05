Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,102 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,702 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,157.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 606,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 493,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

RYTM opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $696.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

