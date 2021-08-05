Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 5374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $685.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

