RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.65

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.65 and last traded at C$22.35, with a volume of 857190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

REI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of -115.94.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

