Rise (RISE) Market Cap Achieves $748,604.39

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $748,604.39 and approximately $161.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 182,586,783 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

