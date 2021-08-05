Robert Clifton Yates Sells 25,551 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,540.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Clifton Yates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 657,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $181,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

