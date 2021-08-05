Robert L. Schrader Sells 686 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert L. Schrader also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paychex alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.