Robert W. Baird Raises Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $56.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Duke Realty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duke Realty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 129,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 395,075 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 70,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 604,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.