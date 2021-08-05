Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $48,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $32,899,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.