Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE RBLX opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.96. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

