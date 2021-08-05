Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.81

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 1027242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $332.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

