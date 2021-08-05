Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%.

RCKY traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.36. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,813. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.