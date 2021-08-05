Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.95

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$64.95 and last traded at C$64.04, with a volume of 593405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.49.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

