Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.58 million.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $188.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.07. Rogers has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $207.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.33.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

