Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $519.00 to $488.00. The stock had previously closed at $420.32, but opened at $383.86. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku shares last traded at $395.97, with a volume of 61,909 shares.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

