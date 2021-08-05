Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 104.12 ($1.36). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 103.14 ($1.35), with a volume of 28,368,233 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 255.83 ($3.34).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.25. The firm has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95.

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,691.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

