Romain Kenneth G. St Sells 9,982 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pool stock opened at $486.97 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $489.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

