Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 14,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 289,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roscan Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

