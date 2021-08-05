Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $9,665,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.