Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $140.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $126.66 on Thursday. Xylem has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $4,205,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.