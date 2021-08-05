Roth Capital Increases Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $55.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of GPRE opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,130. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $15,686,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

