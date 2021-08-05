Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $65.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $58.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 528,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.