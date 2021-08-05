Royal Bank of Canada Increases DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $47.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DXC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

DXC opened at $42.18 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

