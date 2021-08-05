Royal Bank of Canada Increases SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $28.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NYSE SWI opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 991.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

