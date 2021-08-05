Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 11,528 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 182.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $6,973,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $378,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $5,189,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.69. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.17 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

