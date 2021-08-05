Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 11,784 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of HUTCHMED worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth about $957,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 42.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $41.80 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.10.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.