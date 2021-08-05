Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 329.30 ($4.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £43.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 954.78.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

