Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCXLF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.03 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

