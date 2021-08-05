Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,430 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

