Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.99% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter.

FCVT stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90.

