Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share.

Shares of RCL traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 362,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,927. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

