Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $637,286.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $637,286.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00907857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00096594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

