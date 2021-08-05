Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $684.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

