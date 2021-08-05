Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Update

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,323,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 1,929,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSVF opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.