Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

