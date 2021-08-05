SafeCapital Price Up 47.6% Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $124,924.50 and approximately $821.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017186 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001459 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

