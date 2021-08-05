Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.57. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

