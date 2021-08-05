Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.
Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.57. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
