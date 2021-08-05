Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAGE opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.72.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.