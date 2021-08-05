salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.17. 4,099,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.01. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $191.72 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,581 shares of company stock worth $117,222,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

