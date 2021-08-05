Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.88 ($115.15).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.37.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

