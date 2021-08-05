Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.58

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 98621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $42,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

