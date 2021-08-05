Sapphire Price Tops $0.28 (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $151.03 million and $231,042.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015351 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003118 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com . Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

