Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

